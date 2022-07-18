Buy HDFC Bank; target of Rs 1800: Emkay Global Financial

Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

Emkay Global Financial's report on HDFC Bank

Despite strong credit growth (22% yoy), core profit grew by 15% yoy on flat margins/higher opex, This, coupled with higher MTM loss on investments, partly offset by lower LLP, led to PAT growth of 19% yoy to Rs92bn. However, the bank expects a gradual improvement in core profitability, driven by a pick-up in NIMs/fees, partly offset by elevated opex, given the investments in infra, people and technology, and a gradual pick-up in the retail business. HDFCB expects overall credit growth to remain healthy, with the share of retail/SME improving, which, coupled with a re-pricing of the asset pool, should support margins. Higher slippages in Q1 were mainly due to seasonally higher agri NPAs and a lumpy corporate NPA (Rs4bn) to be recognized by other banks as well. Overall stress levels in SME/retail seem to be coming off, which should lead to lower NPAs/LLP going forward. The bank clarified that the RBI has given in-principle approval for its merger with HDFC Ltd, but clarity regarding regulatory forbearance, stakes/subsidiarization of HDFC Life and NBFCs, etc. will emerge later. We believe this will prolong investor concerns around the merger structure, weighing on the stock in the near term.



Outlook

Better credit growth/NIMs and a pick-up in fees should lead to steady improvement in core profitability (18% CAGR over FY23-25E), while lower LLP should lead to healthy RoAs/RoEs of around 1.9%/17% over FY23-25E. Though the lack of clarity about the merger structure remains a near-term overhang, the mortgage business should be long-term RoE-accretive for the bank. Further, the stock is currently trading at a reasonable valuation (2.2x FY24E ABV). Thus, we retain our long-term Buy rating with a TP of Rs1,800 (valuing the core bank at 3x Jun'24E ABV) and a subs valuation of Rs78.

At 17:30 HDFC Bank was quoting at Rs 1,347.65, down Rs 16.20, or 1.19 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,365.80 and an intraday low of Rs 1,342.00.

It was trading with volumes of 1,083,946 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 294,411 shares, an increase of 268.17 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.93 percent or Rs 12.55 at Rs 1,363.85.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,724.30 and 52-week low Rs 1,271.75 on 18 October, 2021 and 17 June, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 21.84 percent below its 52-week high and 5.97 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 748,660.13 crore.

