English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Option Omega 3.0 : 12 days Retail Option Traders Online Conference at just Rs. 600. Exclusively for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy HDFC Bank; target of Rs 1800: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on HDFC Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1800 in its research report dated July 17, 2022.

    Broker Research
    July 18, 2022 / 06:13 PM IST
    Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

    Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Emkay Global Financial's report on HDFC Bank


    Despite strong credit growth (22% yoy), core profit grew by 15% yoy on flat margins/higher opex, This, coupled with higher MTM loss on investments, partly offset by lower LLP, led to PAT growth of 19% yoy to Rs92bn. However, the bank expects a gradual improvement in core profitability, driven by a pick-up in NIMs/fees, partly offset by elevated opex, given the investments in infra, people and technology, and a gradual pick-up in the retail business. HDFCB expects overall credit growth to remain healthy, with the share of retail/SME improving, which, coupled with a re-pricing of the asset pool, should support margins. Higher slippages in Q1 were mainly due to seasonally higher agri NPAs and a lumpy corporate NPA (Rs4bn) to be recognized by other banks as well. Overall stress levels in SME/retail seem to be coming off, which should lead to lower NPAs/LLP going forward. The bank clarified that the RBI has given in-principle approval for its merger with HDFC Ltd, but clarity regarding regulatory forbearance, stakes/subsidiarization of HDFC Life and NBFCs, etc. will emerge later. We believe this will prolong investor concerns around the merger structure, weighing on the stock in the near term.



    Outlook


    Better credit growth/NIMs and a pick-up in fees should lead to steady improvement in core profitability (18% CAGR over FY23-25E), while lower LLP should lead to healthy RoAs/RoEs of around 1.9%/17% over FY23-25E. Though the lack of clarity about the merger structure remains a near-term overhang, the mortgage business should be long-term RoE-accretive for the bank. Further, the stock is currently trading at a reasonable valuation (2.2x FY24E ABV). Thus, we retain our long-term Buy rating with a TP of Rs1,800 (valuing the core bank at 3x Jun'24E ABV) and a subs valuation of Rs78.


    More Info

    Close

    Related stories


    At 17:30 HDFC Bank was quoting at Rs 1,347.65, down Rs 16.20, or 1.19 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,365.80 and an intraday low of Rs 1,342.00.


    It was trading with volumes of 1,083,946 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 294,411 shares, an increase of 268.17 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.93 percent or Rs 12.55 at Rs 1,363.85.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,724.30 and 52-week low Rs 1,271.75 on 18 October, 2021 and 17 June, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 21.84 percent below its 52-week high and 5.97 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 748,660.13 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    HDFC Bank - 180722 - emkay

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #HDFC Bank #Recommendations
    first published: Jul 18, 2022 06:13 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.