Buy HDFC Bank target of Rs 1510: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on HDFC Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1510 in its research report dated October 22, 2019.
Sharekhan's research report on HDFC Bank
Earnings performance was strong with robust growth in profit after tax (PAT) helped by better efficiencies, fee income and a lower tax rate. Sequentially, NPA performance was stable, with GNPAs improving by 2 bps to 1.4%. We believe that structural drivers are well in place for the bank, helping it achieve market share gains, aided by operational efficiencies and best-in-class asset quality.
Outlook
We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 1,510.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .