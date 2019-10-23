Buy HDFC Bank target of Rs 1510: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on HDFC Bank

Earnings performance was strong with robust growth in profit after tax (PAT) helped by better efficiencies, fee income and a lower tax rate. Sequentially, NPA performance was stable, with GNPAs improving by 2 bps to 1.4%. We believe that structural drivers are well in place for the bank, helping it achieve market share gains, aided by operational efficiencies and best-in-class asset quality.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 1,510.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.