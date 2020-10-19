Buy HDFC Bank; target of Rs 1500: YES Securities

YES Securities' research report on HDFC Bank

A handsome beat of 6% on core PPOP driven by a robust recovery in core fee income (was only lower 3% yoy v/s our expectation of 20‐25%) which was supported by improving momentum in loan‐related and card fees. NII growth was in‐line at 17% yoy. Core NIMs came‐off to 4.1%, owing to surplus liquidity carry, sharp MCLR reduction and portfolio mix shift towards high‐quality corporate advances. Margin dip was despite a material reduction in deposit cost resulting from decline in SA and RTD rates. Though opex was higher on pick‐up in loan volumes, the core PPOP margin improved by 10 bps qoq to 3.2%. Core PPOP grew by 7% qoq and 14% yoy (better than Q1 FY21 performance).

Outlook

Given encouraging business trends and management commentary, bank’s valuation should mean revert over the medium term Our 1‐yr target undergoes a slight upgrade to Rs1500.

