Last Updated : Oct 19, 2020 04:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy HDFC Bank; target of Rs 1500: YES Securities

YES Securities is bullish on HDFC Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1500 in its research report dated October 19, 2020.

YES Securities' research report on HDFC Bank


A handsome beat of 6% on core PPOP driven by a robust recovery in core fee income (was only lower 3% yoy v/s our expectation of 20‐25%) which was supported by improving momentum in loan‐related and card fees. NII growth was in‐line at 17% yoy. Core NIMs came‐off to 4.1%, owing to surplus liquidity carry, sharp MCLR reduction and portfolio mix shift towards high‐quality corporate advances. Margin dip was despite a material reduction in deposit cost resulting from decline in SA and RTD rates. Though opex was higher on pick‐up in loan volumes, the core PPOP margin improved by 10 bps qoq to 3.2%. Core PPOP grew by 7% qoq and 14% yoy (better than Q1 FY21 performance).


Outlook


Given encouraging business trends and management commentary, bank’s valuation should mean revert over the medium term Our 1‐yr target undergoes a slight upgrade to Rs1500.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 19, 2020 04:02 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Bank #Recommendations #Yes Securities

