Buy HDFC Bank; target of Rs 1500: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank (HDFCB) has built an exceptional banking franchise, powered by flawless execution. It consistently challenges the status quo - as reflected in its product and digital innovation - and yet persistently adheres to the basics of banking with regard to underwriting standards. The bank has reported remarkable improvement in collection efficiency, to 97% of pre-COVID levels, and is well-placed to gain incremental market share on both the asset and liability fronts.

Outlook

We estimate HDFCB to deliver a ~19% PAT CAGR over FY20-FY23E, with ROA/ROE at 2.0%/17.8% for FY23E. Maintain Buy, with revised TP of INR1,500 (3.3x Sep'22E ABV).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.