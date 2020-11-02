Buy HDFC Bank; target of Rs 1500: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on HDFC Bank recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1500 in its research report dated October 27, 2020.
Motilal Oswal's research report on HDFC Bank
HDFC Bank (HDFCB) has built an exceptional banking franchise, powered by flawless execution. It consistently challenges the status quo - as reflected in its product and digital innovation - and yet persistently adheres to the basics of banking with regard to underwriting standards. The bank has reported remarkable improvement in collection efficiency, to 97% of pre-COVID levels, and is well-placed to gain incremental market share on both the asset and liability fronts.
Outlook
We estimate HDFCB to deliver a ~19% PAT CAGR over FY20-FY23E, with ROA/ROE at 2.0%/17.8% for FY23E. Maintain Buy, with revised TP of INR1,500 (3.3x Sep'22E ABV).
