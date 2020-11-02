172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-hdfc-bank-target-of-rs-1500-motilal-oswal-6049751.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2020 12:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy HDFC Bank; target of Rs 1500: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on HDFC Bank recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1500 in its research report dated October 27, 2020.

Motilal Oswal's research report on HDFC Bank


HDFC Bank (HDFCB) has built an exceptional banking franchise, powered by flawless execution. It consistently challenges the status quo - as reflected in its product and digital innovation - and yet persistently adheres to the basics of banking with regard to underwriting standards. The bank has reported remarkable improvement in collection efficiency, to 97% of pre-COVID levels, and is well-placed to gain incremental market share on both the asset and liability fronts.

Outlook


We estimate HDFCB to deliver a ~19% PAT CAGR over FY20-FY23E, with ROA/ROE at 2.0%/17.8% for FY23E. Maintain Buy, with revised TP of INR1,500 (3.3x Sep'22E ABV).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 2, 2020 12:52 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Bank #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

