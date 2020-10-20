172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-hdfc-bank-target-of-rs-1450-icici-direct-5984111.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2020 01:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy HDFC Bank; target of Rs 1450: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on HDFC Bank recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1450 in its research report dated October 18, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on HDFC Bank


HDFC Bank posted a stable and steady performance on an overall basis considering the fact that the overall business environment was impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Loan book during the quarter increased 15.8% YoY, 3.5% QoQ to Rs 10.38 lakh crore. Growth in the retail segment remained tepid, up 5.3% YoY and 2.1% QoQ but growth in the corporate segment continued to remain healthy at 26.8% YoY, 4.7% QoQ.


Outlook


Thus, we remain positive on the bank and maintain our BUY rating with a revised target price of Rs 1450/share, valuing the core bank at ~3.8x FY22E ABV and adding Rs 50 in lieu of subsidiaries.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 20, 2020 01:05 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Bank #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

