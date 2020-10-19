Buy HDFC Bank; target of Rs 1450: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market's research report on HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank reported in-line NII growth of 17% YoY, though higher PPoP growth of 18% YoY benefitted from elevated treasury gains and improved fee lines. Reported NIM declined by ~20 bps QoQ to 4.1% driven by excess liquidity and rising share of lower yielding corporate portfolio. Gross NPA would be marginally higher QoQ at 1.37%, if not for the NPA standstill. The bank has made additional contingency provisions of Rs11bn against this. Additional contingent provisions of ~Rs12bn were made during 2QFY21, with total provision buffers at Rs69bn or 0.7% of advances (ex of those made against NPA standstill).

Outlook

Tweaking our estimates marginally and rolling over to Sep-22E, we maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock with a SOTP-based TP of Rs1,450, implying 3.4x Sep-22E P/ABV. The stock currently trades at 2.8x Sep-22E ABV.

