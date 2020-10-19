172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-hdfc-bank-target-of-rs-1450-dolat-capital-market-5983291.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Upcoming Webinar: Analyse the security landscape of digital payments at 11 am on October 20. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2020 05:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy HDFC Bank; target of Rs 1450: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market is bullish on HDFC Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1450 in its research report dated October 17, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital Market's research report on HDFC Bank


HDFC Bank reported in-line NII growth of 17% YoY, though higher PPoP growth of 18% YoY benefitted from elevated treasury gains and improved fee lines. Reported NIM declined by ~20 bps QoQ to 4.1% driven by excess liquidity and rising share of lower yielding corporate portfolio. Gross NPA would be marginally higher QoQ at 1.37%, if not for the NPA standstill. The bank has made additional contingency provisions of Rs11bn against this. Additional contingent provisions of ~Rs12bn were made during 2QFY21, with total provision buffers at Rs69bn or 0.7% of advances (ex of those made against NPA standstill).



Outlook


Tweaking our estimates marginally and rolling over to Sep-22E, we maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock with a SOTP-based TP of Rs1,450, implying 3.4x Sep-22E P/ABV. The stock currently trades at 2.8x Sep-22E ABV.


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Oct 19, 2020 05:55 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital Market #HDFC Bank #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.