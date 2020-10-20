172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-hdfc-bank-target-of-rs-1385-prabhudas-lilladher-5983891.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2020 02:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy HDFC Bank; target of Rs 1385: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on HDFC Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1385 in its research report dated October 18, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on HDFC Bank


HDFCB’s earnings were marginally lower than expected at Rs75.1bn (PLe: Rs75.9 bn). Miss was from NII, which grew by 17% YoY (PLe: 18% YoY) on slightly sharper NIM decline of 20bps QoQ and slightly higher provisions for strengthening b/s. More or less the commentary has been on positive side with (i) collections at 95% for Sept’20 & 97% for Oct’20, (ii) month on month improving disbursement trends in retail with 2x from Jun’20 and (iii) pick-up in utilization of credit in corporate is suggesting activity coming back to near or above pre-covid levels. Bank is placed in a strong position with prudent provisioning buffers at 0.7% of loans and high PCR of 85% (pro-forma 75%), while should have much lower restructuring & asset quality outcome than industry.



Outlook


We retain BUY with revised TP of Rs1,385 (from Rs1,265) based on 3.1x multiple as we roll over our valuations to Sep-22 ABV.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Oct 20, 2020 02:08 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Bank #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.