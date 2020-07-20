Buy HDFC Bank; target of Rs 1300: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank reported in-line NII and PPoP growth of 18% and 15% respectively. Weaker fee income was compensated by elevated treasury gains and moderation in other operating expenses. Loan growth during the quarter was led by 7% QoQ (42% YoY) growth in corporate loans. Despite increased share of corporate loans and lower CD ratio, NIM remained sequentially stable at 4.3% despite. Additional contingent provisions of Rs10bn were made during 1QFY21, with total provision buffers at Rs54.5bn or 0.6% of advances. Despite risk to earnings, we expect HDFC bank to be amongst the least impacted given its superior portfolio quality, healthy contingent & floating provisions, and high capital levels (CET 1 ratio at 16.7%).

Outlook

Tweaking our estimates to factor in moderation in fee income and lower operating expenses, we maintain BUY recommendation on the stock with a SOTP-based TP of Rs1,300, implying 3.4x of FY22E P/ABV. The stock currently trades at 2.9x FY22 ABV.







For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.