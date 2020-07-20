App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2020 11:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy HDFC Bank; target of Rs 1300: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on HDFC Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1300 in its research report dated July 18, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on HDFC Bank


HDFC Bank reported in-line NII and PPoP growth of 18% and 15% respectively. Weaker fee income was compensated by elevated treasury gains and moderation in other operating expenses. Loan growth during the quarter was led by 7% QoQ (42% YoY) growth in corporate loans. Despite increased share of corporate loans and lower CD ratio, NIM remained sequentially stable at 4.3% despite. Additional contingent provisions of Rs10bn were made during 1QFY21, with total provision buffers at Rs54.5bn or 0.6% of advances. Despite risk to earnings, we expect HDFC bank to be amongst the least impacted given its superior portfolio quality, healthy contingent & floating provisions, and high capital levels (CET 1 ratio at 16.7%).



Outlook


Tweaking our estimates to factor in moderation in fee income and lower operating expenses, we maintain BUY recommendation on the stock with a SOTP-based TP of Rs1,300, implying 3.4x of FY22E P/ABV. The stock currently trades at 2.9x FY22 ABV.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 20, 2020 11:28 am

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #HDFC Bank #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.