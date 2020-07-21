App
Last Updated : Jul 21, 2020 01:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy HDFC Bank; target of Rs 1280: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on HDFC Bank recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1280 in its research report dated July 19, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Motilal Oswal 's research report on HDFC Bank


HDFC Bank (HDFCB) reported mixed trends in advances growth. While corporate growth was robust at ~38% YoY, retail loan growth declined sequentially. Operating performance remained steady, led by strong NII growth and tight control on opex. In contrast, fee income declined sharply due to the economic slowdown. However, higher treasury gains supported other income. Further, the bank has made contingent provisions of INR10b (v/s INR15.5b in 4QFY20), which increased total contingent provisions to INR40b. While slippages were higher, healthy provisioning enabled an improvement in coverage ratio. We have fine-tuned our estimates to factor in the current trends and estimate HDFCB to deliver 17% earnings CAGR over FY20-22E. Maintain Buy.



Outlook


On the asset quality front, slippages are likely to pick-up during 2HFY21 due to COVID-19 disruption which can keep credit costs elevated however higher provisioning buffers should limit the overall impact on earnings. CEO succession remains an important event in the near term and a key monitorable. Maintain Buy with revised TP of INR1,280 (3.0x FY22E ABV).





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 21, 2020 01:47 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Bank #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

