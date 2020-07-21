Buy HDFC Bank; target of Rs 1280: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank (HDFCB) reported mixed trends in advances growth. While corporate growth was robust at ~38% YoY, retail loan growth declined sequentially. Operating performance remained steady, led by strong NII growth and tight control on opex. In contrast, fee income declined sharply due to the economic slowdown. However, higher treasury gains supported other income. Further, the bank has made contingent provisions of INR10b (v/s INR15.5b in 4QFY20), which increased total contingent provisions to INR40b. While slippages were higher, healthy provisioning enabled an improvement in coverage ratio. We have fine-tuned our estimates to factor in the current trends and estimate HDFCB to deliver 17% earnings CAGR over FY20-22E. Maintain Buy.

Outlook

On the asset quality front, slippages are likely to pick-up during 2HFY21 due to COVID-19 disruption which can keep credit costs elevated however higher provisioning buffers should limit the overall impact on earnings. CEO succession remains an important event in the near term and a key monitorable. Maintain Buy with revised TP of INR1,280 (3.0x FY22E ABV).







