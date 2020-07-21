Buy HDFC Bank; target of Rs 1265: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on HDFC Bank

HDFCB reported a strong PAT of Rs66.6bn (PLe: Rs64.2bn) amidst COVID-19 lockdown uncertainty, which also prompted it to make additional Rs10bn as provisions leading to a Rs55.0bn of contingency+floating provisions cover. Operating performance was better with PPOP growth of 15% YoY despite losing momentum on core fee income streams to the tune of Rs20bn which was offset by 24% QoQ lower other opex. Bank will continue to build in higher provisioning ahead but prudent risk management gives us comfort on asset quality impact but we have yet to watch outcomes in 2HFY21 as moratorium is likely to end by Aug’20. Strong capital levels (CET1 at 16.7%), strong liabilities flow, agility in managing loan growth and strong provisioning cushion remain the key driving factors for our positive stance.

Outlook

We retain BUY with revised TP of Rs1,265 (from Rs1,105) based on 3.1x (from 2.9x) Mar-22 ABV on slightly tweaking loan growth & credit cost parameters.







For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.