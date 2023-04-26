English
    Buy HDFC Asset Management Company; target of Rs 2100: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on HDFC Asset Management Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2100 in its research report dated April 26, 2023.

    April 26, 2023 / 09:51 AM IST
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on HDFC Asset Management Company

    HDFCAMC saw a stable quarter with core income in-line at Rs3.0bn. Revenue miss led by drag of Rs120mn due to income being booked for 90 days (vs 92 days in Q3FY23), was offset by lower opex, protecting operating yields at 35bps (Q3FY23–36bps). As of Mar’23, HDFC AMC remains the top performer in 1-yr and 3-yr buckets. Superior equity performance has led to strong market share gains in net flows to 8.6% in FY23 (vs -6.9% in FY22). Hence, equity market share is rising and touched 11.8% (+28bps QoQ). Nomination committee has approved a fresh ESOP plan (1.05mn shares, cost of Rs550-600mn) and as per vesting schedule, total employee cost at Rs3.5bn should remain flat YoY in FY25E.

    Outlook

    HDFCAMC has a proven track record to preserve profitability and operating yields should sustain at 35bps in FY24/25E. Valuation is attractive at 22x on FY25E core EPS. Maintain multiple at 27x and TP of Rs2100. Retain BUY.

