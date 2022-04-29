Buy HDFC AMC; target of Rs 2400: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on HDFC AMC

HDFC AMC is among the largest and profitable mutual funds with an QAAUM of ~Rs 4.3 lakh crore as on March 2022. Market share as on Q4FY22 was at 10.8% • Strong distribution network with 228 branches and over 75,000 empanelled distribution partners.



Outlook

We upgrade our rating to BUY from Hold. HDFC AMC has maintained fundamental strength with superior yields and profitability. We value HDFC AMC at ~28.5x FY24E EPS and revise our target price from Rs 2550 to Rs 2400.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

