 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy HDFC AMC; target of Rs 2400: ICICI Direct

Broker Research
Apr 29, 2022 / 12:55 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on HDFC AMC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2400 in its research report dated April 27, 2022.

The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E.  Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

ICICI Direct's research report on HDFC AMC

HDFC AMC is among the largest and profitable mutual funds with an QAAUM of ~Rs 4.3 lakh crore as on March 2022. Market share as on Q4FY22 was at 10.8% • Strong distribution network with 228 branches and over 75,000 empanelled distribution partners.

Outlook

We upgrade our rating to BUY from Hold. HDFC AMC has maintained fundamental strength with superior yields and profitability. We value HDFC AMC at ~28.5x FY24E EPS and revise our target price from Rs 2550 to Rs 2400.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #HDFC AMC #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Apr 29, 2022 12:55 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.