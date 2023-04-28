Buy HDFC AMC; target of Rs 2050: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on HDFC AMC

HDFC AMC is among the largest and profitable mutual funds with an QAAUM of ~Rs 4.4 lakh crore as on March 2023. • Market share as on Q4FY23 was at 11.1% • Strong distribution network with 228 branches and over 75,000 empanelled distribution partners. Overall, the company reported a steady operational performance. AUM down 2.5% QoQ to Rs 4.36 lakh crore; equity AUM flat QoQ • Revenue from operation up 4.8% YoY and down 3.3% QoQ to Rs 541 crore • Blended yields remained steady QoQ at ~50 bps • PAT came in at Rs 376 crore, aided by steady core PBT. PAT as percentage of AUM was steady at ~34 bps.

Outlook

Thus, we maintain our BUY rating on the stock. Thus, we value the business at ~25x FY25E EPS and revise our target price from Rs 2250 to Rs 2000.

Broker Research