    Buy HDFC AMC; target of Rs 2050: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on HDFC AMC recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2050 in its research report dated April 26, 2023.

    Broker Research
    April 28, 2023 / 01:02 PM IST
    ICICI Direct's research report on HDFC AMC

    HDFC AMC is among the largest and profitable mutual funds with an QAAUM of ~Rs 4.4 lakh crore as on March 2023. • Market share as on Q4FY23 was at 11.1% • Strong distribution network with 228 branches and over 75,000 empanelled distribution partners. Overall, the company reported a steady operational performance. AUM down 2.5% QoQ to Rs 4.36 lakh crore; equity AUM flat QoQ • Revenue from operation up 4.8% YoY and down 3.3% QoQ to Rs 541 crore • Blended yields remained steady QoQ at ~50 bps • PAT came in at Rs 376 crore, aided by steady core PBT. PAT as percentage of AUM was steady at ~34 bps.

    Outlook

    Thus, we maintain our BUY rating on the stock. Thus, we value the business at ~25x FY25E EPS and revise our target price from Rs 2250 to Rs 2000.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

