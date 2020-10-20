Buy HCL Technologies; target of Rs 960: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on HCL Technologies

HCL Technologies (HCL) reported a healthy set of Q2FY21 numbers and revised its margin guidance upwards from 19.5-20.5% to 20.0-21.0%. Revenues were above our estimate at 4.5% QoQ in CC terms, while margins were broadly in line with our estimates. HCL has signed 15 transformational deals, led by key industry verticals including life sciences and healthcare, public services (energy & utilities) and manufacturing. The company has declared a dividend of Rs 4/share.

Outlook

Further, considering opportunities in cloud consumption, cyber security, automation, app modernisation, we remain optimistic on HCL Tech’s revenue trajectory. This, coupled with improving margin trajectory, prompt us to upgrade the stock from HOLD to BUY with a revised target price of Rs 960/share (16x FY23E EPS).

