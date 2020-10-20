172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-hcl-technologies-target-of-rs-960-icici-direct-5984061.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2020 01:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy HCL Technologies; target of Rs 960: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on HCL Technologies recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 960 in its research report dated October 17, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on HCL Technologies


HCL Technologies (HCL) reported a healthy set of Q2FY21 numbers and revised its margin guidance upwards from 19.5-20.5% to 20.0-21.0%. Revenues were above our estimate at 4.5% QoQ in CC terms, while margins were broadly in line with our estimates. HCL has signed 15 transformational deals, led by key industry verticals including life sciences and healthcare, public services (energy & utilities) and manufacturing. The company has declared a dividend of Rs 4/share.



Outlook


Further, considering opportunities in cloud consumption, cyber security, automation, app modernisation, we remain optimistic on HCL Tech’s revenue trajectory. This, coupled with improving margin trajectory, prompt us to upgrade the stock from HOLD to BUY with a revised target price of Rs 960/share (16x FY23E EPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 20, 2020 01:52 pm

tags #Buy #HCL Technologies #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

