Last Updated : Jul 22, 2020 03:16 PM IST

Buy HCL Technologies; target of Rs 726: Geojit

Geojit recommended is bullish on HCL Technologies recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 726 in its research report dated July 21, 2020.

Geojit's research report on HCL Technologies


Q1FY21 Net Sales witnessed 8.6% YoY growth (+1.0% YoY constant currency growth) to Rs.17,842cr. EBIT margin expanded to 20.7% with EBIT reported at Rs. 3,692cr (+30.2% YoY) due to optimizations in cost management, forex and automation. The company signed 11 net new transformational deals, led by key industry verticals (telecommunication, financial services, life sciences and healthcare). As a result, PAT increased to Rs. 2,931cr (+31.4% YoY) with very strong cash conversion ($1,329mn net cash as of June 30th).



Outlook


Given current upside potential, we reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs. 726 based on 15x FY22E adj. EPS.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 22, 2020 03:16 pm

tags #Buy #Geojit #HCL Technologies #Recommendations

