Buy HCL Technologies; target of Rs 1690: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on HCL Technologies recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1690 in its research report dated January 15, 2022.

January 17, 2022 / 02:42 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on HCL Technologies


HCLT delivered an exceptionally strong revenue growth of 7.6% QoQ CC in 3QFY22, 310bp above our estimate, led by its troubled Products and Platforms (P&P, +24.5% QoQ) vertical, which did exceptionally well despite benefitting from seasonality and deal spill over from 2QFY22 (600bp impact). Its Services verticals (IT Services/ER&D up 4.7%/8.3% QoQ CC) continued to clock strong growth and was ahead of our estimate. HCLT reported strong new deal TCV of USD2.1b (flat QoQ, +64% YoY). EBIT margin at 19% (flat QoQ) missed our estimate by only 40bp, but was impacted by large variance in the margin of IT Services (down 220bp QoQ) and P&P (up 12.5pp). The management reiterated its double-digit USD revenue growth guidance (including P&P growth of 0-1% YoY), but reduced its margin guidance to the lower end of 19-21% band (with a 10-20bp downside buffer). Its topline delivery in 3QFY22 is encouraging and supports our view that its three business lines are well positioned in a strong demand environment. Its Services business (IT+ER&D) – up over 5% QoQ for the second straight quarter – should gain from the strong momentum in Cloud migration and R&D outsourcing. TCV growth of 45% YTD and front ended employee addition (up 5.3% QoQ in 3QFY22) also point to robust growth.



Outlook


Given its deep capabilities in the IMS space and strategic partnerships, investments in Cloud, and Digital capabilities, we expect HCLT to emerge stronger on the back of an expected increase in enterprise demand for these services. The stock is trading ~23x FY23E EPS, which offers a margin of safety. Our TP is based on 25x FY24E EPS. We maintain our Buy rating.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #HCL Technologies #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: Jan 17, 2022 02:42 pm

