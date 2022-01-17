MARKET NEWS

Buy HCL Technologies; target of Rs 1460: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on HCL Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1460 in its research report dated January 15, 2022.

Broker Research
January 17, 2022 / 03:47 PM IST

Emkay Global Financial's report on HCL Technologies


HCLT delivered a strong revenue beat in Q3, aided by solid growth in Services and a sharp rebound in Products & Platforms (24.5% QoQ CC). Revenue grew by 7.6% QoQ in CC terms, the highest in the last 46 quarters. EBITM was flat at 19.0%, below expectations. It signed 8 large services and 8 product deals across financial services, technology & services, and life sciences & healthcare for a total new deal TCV of USD2.1bn (64% YoY). Strong broad-based demand and robust deal intake augur well for revenue acceleration. The company has reiterated double-digit revenue growth guidance in CC for FY22. It has also retained 19-21% EBITM guidance for FY22, considering supply-side challenges and planned investments in Mode 2 capabilities and markets.



Outlook


We tweak FY22-24 EPS estimates by -1% to 2.4%, factoring in Q3 revenue beat, margin miss and lower ETR. Revenue growth is encouraging; however, pressure on Services margin limits earnings upgrade. Retain Buy with a TP of Rs1,460 at 23x Dec'23E EPS.

Close

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #HCL Technologies #Recommendations
first published: Jan 17, 2022 03:47 pm

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

