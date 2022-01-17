Buy HCL Technologies; target of Rs 1460: Emkay Global Financial

"India’s specialty chemicals industry is a decadal growth opportunity and it is still not too late to participate in the value creation process. We prefer CRAMS/CSM players Navin Fluorine (Navin) and PI Industries (PI) as they provide long-term earnings visibility. We also like UPL due to robust growth outlook and reducing debt concerns and SRF due to rising contribution from the chemicals business," JM Financial research report.

Emkay Global Financial's report on HCL Technologies

HCLT delivered a strong revenue beat in Q3, aided by solid growth in Services and a sharp rebound in Products & Platforms (24.5% QoQ CC). Revenue grew by 7.6% QoQ in CC terms, the highest in the last 46 quarters. EBITM was flat at 19.0%, below expectations. It signed 8 large services and 8 product deals across financial services, technology & services, and life sciences & healthcare for a total new deal TCV of USD2.1bn (64% YoY). Strong broad-based demand and robust deal intake augur well for revenue acceleration. The company has reiterated double-digit revenue growth guidance in CC for FY22. It has also retained 19-21% EBITM guidance for FY22, considering supply-side challenges and planned investments in Mode 2 capabilities and markets.

Outlook

We tweak FY22-24 EPS estimates by -1% to 2.4%, factoring in Q3 revenue beat, margin miss and lower ETR. Revenue growth is encouraging; however, pressure on Services margin limits earnings upgrade. Retain Buy with a TP of Rs1,460 at 23x Dec'23E EPS.

