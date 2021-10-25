MARKET NEWS

Buy HCL Technologies; target of Rs 1454: Geojit

Geojit is bullish on HCL Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1454 in its research report dated October 20, 2021.

October 25, 2021 / 12:14 PM IST
 
 
Geojit's research report on HCL Technologies


HCL Technologies Limited provides software development business process outsourcing, information technology and infrastructure services. The company is spread across 49 countries with 170,000+ employees and its client base, including 250 of the fortune 500 companies. Consolidated revenue rose 11.1% YoY, on the back of continued strong demand-driven growth seen in IT & Business and Engineering & R&D Services segments.



Outlook


Though margins remain under pressure in the near-term, we continue to maintain a positive long-term outlook and hereby retain our BUY rating on the stock with a revised TP of Rs. 1,454 based on 25x FY23E adj. EPS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Geojit #HCL Technologies #Recommendations
first published: Oct 25, 2021 12:14 pm

