Buy HCL Technologies target of Rs 1409: Geojit

The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E. Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

Geojit's research report on HCL Technologies

HCL Technologies Ltd. provides software development business process outsourcing, information technology and infrastructure services. Company is spread across 52 countries with 197,000+ employees and its client base, including 250 of the fortune 500 companies and 650 of Global 2000. Consolidated revenue grew 15.7% YoY (+8.1% QoQ), fueled by strong demand momentum. This was the highest growth recorded in the last 47 quarters exceeding the management’s expectations. EBITDA was down by 4.1% YoY (+7.4% QoQ) mainly due to higher Employee benefit expenses (+24.9% YoY). As a result, PAT declined 13.3% YoY (+5.6% QoQ), further impacted by higher taxes.

Outlook

While margins remained under pressure, we maintain a positive long-term outlook considering strong pipeline and continued demand growth momentum and hereby reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a rolled forward TP of Rs. 1,409 based on 22x FY24E adj. EPS.

At 16:00 hrs HCL Technologies was quoting at Rs 1,123.05, down Rs 44.80, or 3.84 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,166.00 and an intraday low of Rs 1,111.00.

It was trading with volumes of 312,524 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 274,443 shares, an increase of 13.88 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.66 percent or Rs 7.70 at Rs 1,167.85.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,377.00 and 52-week low Rs 890.00 on 24 September, 2021 and 24 February, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 18.44 percent below its 52-week high and 26.19 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 304,758.16 crore.

