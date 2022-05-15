Buy HCL Technologies: target of Rs 1400: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on HCL Technologies

HCL Tech’s Investor day 2022 put the spotlight on emerging demand drivers, higher digital revenue mix, investments in new markets, and power of partner ecosystem. P&P business is on track to deliver 18% IRR, above business hurdle rate of 12-15% post tax IRR in USD terms. The company is well-positioned to capture incremental market opportunities and win large integrated deals given its strong capabilities across digital businesses, differentiated challenger in service lines, and strong client mining. Margins would stay stressed in the medium term owing to return of discretionary spends, transition costs of large deals and higher wage revision. Improved pricing and fresher hires are key margin levers in FY2023E.



Outlook

We maintain a Buy on HCL Technologies with an unchanged of Rs. 1400, given strong digital capabilities, healthy order intake, increasing payout and reasonable valuation.

