    Buy HCL Technologies: target of Rs 1400: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on HCL Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1400 in its research report dated May 12, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 15, 2022 / 09:09 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on HCL Technologies


    HCL Tech’s Investor day 2022 put the spotlight on emerging demand drivers, higher digital revenue mix, investments in new markets, and power of partner ecosystem. P&P business is on track to deliver 18% IRR, above business hurdle rate of 12-15% post tax IRR in USD terms. The company is well-positioned to capture incremental market opportunities and win large integrated deals given its strong capabilities across digital businesses, differentiated challenger in service lines, and strong client mining. Margins would stay stressed in the medium term owing to return of discretionary spends, transition costs of large deals and higher wage revision. Improved pricing and fresher hires are key margin levers in FY2023E.



    Outlook


    We maintain a Buy on HCL Technologies with an unchanged of Rs. 1400, given strong digital capabilities, healthy order intake, increasing payout and reasonable valuation.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #HCL Technologies #recommendation #Sharekhan
    first published: May 15, 2022 09:09 pm
