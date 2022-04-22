Buy HCL Technologies: target of Rs 1400: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on HCL Technologies

Q4FY22 revenue growth was modest as revenues of product business fell sharply, but profitability remained in line with expectations. Order bookings, robust hiring, client additions, dividend payout and cash flow conversion remained impressive. The management provided revenue growth guidance of 12-14% on CC terms for FY2023, better than our expectations. The company guided EBIT margin in the band of 18-20% for FY2023, in line with our expectations. Services business (IT services + ERS) growth is expected to remain strong in FY2023 on the back of healthy deal intake, headcount addition and healthy client metrics. We expect the company’s margins to remain under pressure in FY2023 given a supply-side crunch, wage inflation and investments in building capabilities.



Outlook

We maintain a Buy on HCL Technologies with a revised PT of Rs. 1400, given strength in the services business, higher dividend payout, healthy order intake and reasonable valuation.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

