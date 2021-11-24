MARKET NEWS

Buy HCL Technologies: target of Rs 1400: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on HCL Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1400 in its research report dated November 23, 2021.

November 24, 2021 / 09:50 AM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on HCL Technologies


We expect a strong bounceback in growth in Q3FY2022 given strong deal wins, robust net headcount addition, anticipated good recovery in products & platforms business, client additions and broad-based demand. HCL Tech’s strong IMS capabilities, robust partnerships with hyperscalers and strengths in digital foundation and modern applications position the company to capitalise opportunities in cloud space. HCL Tech’s new payout ratio of at least 75% of net income over FY2022-2026 is positive. It provides comfort on efficient capital allocation ahead and will limit any large inorganic investments.



Outlook


We maintain a Buy on HCL Technologies with a PT of Rs. 1,400, given strong growth momentum in services business, robust deal win TCVs, aggressive net headcount addition and reasonable valuation.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Nov 24, 2021 09:50 am

