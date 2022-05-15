Buy HCL Technologies; target of Rs 1400: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on HCL Technologies

At its analyst day event, HCLT outlined its growth and profitability priorities. The company believes that it will continue to see good traction in its services business (14.9% YoY CC in FY22) and that it has a well-crafted strategy in place to deliver superior growth. The Digital business led the bulk of growth in FY22 (50% of incremental growth) and HCLT expects to sustain the growth momentum in coming years as well. The ER&D business also saw a healthy recovery after Covid in FY22 (19% of incremental revenue) and the company expects growth to accelerate, driven by increased traction in digital engineering. HCLT has guided for 12-14% CC revenue growth in FY23 on the back of continued traction in the services business, healthy deal intake and deal pipeline. It has guided for 18-20% EBITM for FY23, considering supply-side challenges and planned investments in Mode 2 capabilities.



Outlook

We have a Buy rating on HCLT with a TP of Rs1,400 at 22x Mar'24E EPS, considering healthy revenue growth momentum in the services business, steady cash generation and attractive valuations (~4% dividend yield; ~6% FCF yield).

