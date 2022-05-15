English
    Buy HCL Technologies; target of Rs 1400: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on HCL Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1400 in its research report dated May 12, 2022.

    May 15, 2022 / 10:12 PM IST
     
     
    Emkay Global Financial's report on HCL Technologies


    At its analyst day event, HCLT outlined its growth and profitability priorities. The company believes that it will continue to see good traction in its services business (14.9% YoY CC in FY22) and that it has a well-crafted strategy in place to deliver superior growth. The Digital business led the bulk of growth in FY22 (50% of incremental growth) and HCLT expects to sustain the growth momentum in coming years as well. The ER&D business also saw a healthy recovery after Covid in FY22 (19% of incremental revenue) and the company expects growth to accelerate, driven by increased traction in digital engineering. HCLT has guided for 12-14% CC revenue growth in FY23 on the back of continued traction in the services business, healthy deal intake and deal pipeline. It has guided for 18-20% EBITM for FY23, considering supply-side challenges and planned investments in Mode 2 capabilities.



    Outlook


    We have a Buy rating on HCLT with a TP of Rs1,400 at 22x Mar'24E EPS, considering healthy revenue growth momentum in the services business, steady cash generation and attractive valuations (~4% dividend yield; ~6% FCF yield).

    Tags: #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #HCL Technologies #recommendation
    first published: May 15, 2022 10:12 pm
