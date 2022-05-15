Buy HCL Technologies; target of Rs 1310: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on HCL Technologies

The stock continues to be attractively valued We attended HCLT’s Analyst Day, where the management reiterated their positive stance on IT Services and ER&D verticals, while detailing the steps being undertaken to return to growth in its struggling Products and Platform (P&P) business. The management reiterated its FY23 guidance of growing revenue by 12-14% and EBIT margin in the 18-20% range, and also introduced its five strategic objectives. We continue to expect strong growth in its Services portfolio in FY23, which should help rerate the stock.

Outlook

The stock is trading ~17x FY24E EPS, which offers a margin of safety. Our TP is based on 21x FY24E EPS. We maintain our Buy rating.

