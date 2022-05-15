English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy HCL Technologies; target of Rs 1310: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on HCL Technologies recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1310 in its research report dated May 12, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 15, 2022 / 10:12 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on HCL Technologies


    The stock continues to be attractively valued We attended HCLT’s Analyst Day, where the management reiterated their positive stance on IT Services and ER&D verticals, while detailing the steps being undertaken to return to growth in its struggling Products and Platform (P&P) business. The management reiterated its FY23 guidance of growing revenue by 12-14% and EBIT margin in the 18-20% range, and also introduced its five strategic objectives. We continue to expect strong growth in its Services portfolio in FY23, which should help rerate the stock.
    .


    Outlook


    The stock is trading ~17x FY24E EPS, which offers a margin of safety. Our TP is based on 21x FY24E EPS. We maintain our Buy rating.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #HCL Technologies #Motilal Oswal #recommendation
    first published: May 15, 2022 10:12 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.