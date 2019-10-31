App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2019 03:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy HCL Technologies; target of Rs 1275: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on HCL Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1275 in its research report dated October 23, 2019.

Sharekhan's research report on HCL Technologies


Strong revenue growth, while EBIT margin came at 20.0%, up 287 BPS q-o-q, ahead of our our estimates. Raised FY2020E revenue growth guidance to 15-17% from 14-16% earlier, with increase in organic growth to 10-11% Strong revenue growth and reasonable valuation makes HCL Tech an attractive investment.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on HCL Technologies (HCL Tech) with a revised PT of Rs. 1,275.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on Oct 31, 2019 03:59 pm

tags #Buy #HCL Technologies #Recommendations #Sharekhan

