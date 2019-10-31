Buy HCL Technologies; target of Rs 1275: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on HCL Technologies

Strong revenue growth, while EBIT margin came at 20.0%, up 287 BPS q-o-q, ahead of our our estimates. Raised FY2020E revenue growth guidance to 15-17% from 14-16% earlier, with increase in organic growth to 10-11% Strong revenue growth and reasonable valuation makes HCL Tech an attractive investment.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on HCL Technologies (HCL Tech) with a revised PT of Rs. 1,275.

