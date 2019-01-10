App
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2019 12:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy HCL Technologies; target of Rs 1255: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on HCL Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1255 in its research report dated January 08, 2019.

HDFC Securities' research report on HCL Technologies


We recently hosted HCL Tech’s (HCLT) CFO for investor meetings. The discussions covered organic business and Mode-3 strategy (esp. the recent product acquisition). HCLT has under-performed peers ~30% over the last two years on (1) Organic growth slowdown, with IMS slowing from 9% to 4% YoY, and (2) Balance sheet-heavy capital allocation strategy. HCLT’s rev/PAT/OCF share in tier-1 IT has been steady at ~15%. However, the high investment intensity (USD 1.7bn ex-IBM products in acquisitions and IPP) relative to peers (35% capex share of tier-1 IT) has led to a disproportionate increase in balance sheet size.


Outlook


We maintain faith in HCLT based on (1) Organic business recovery, supported by ramp-up of large deal wins, (2) ER&D/IMS pedigree (strong growth in >USD 50mn client bucket), (3) Strong ‘option value’ in synergies from product acquisition – cross-sell, market opportunity. Maintain BUY. Our TP is Rs.1,255 at 14x Dec-20E EPS (in-line with 5-yr avg multiple).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 10, 2019 12:23 pm

tags #Buy #HCL Technologies #HDFC Securities #Recommendatiions

