Buy HCL Technologies; target of Rs 1210: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on HCL Technologies

HCLT reported strong revenue growth of 4.2% QoQ CC significantly above estimates (Ple: 1.5%, Cons: 1.7%) of which organic growth accounted to 3.8% QoQ CC. Strong revenue growth was led by large deal wins won in earlier years, HCLT has won 78 transformation deals in FY19. Deal flow was strong in this quarter also, winning 12 transformational deals. Management expects industry leading organic growth in FY20E. EBIT margin came slightly below our estimates at 17.1% down 192bps QoQ (Ple: 17.5%). SG&A cost increased by 50bps to 12.8% of total revenues. Mode 1 (~70% of total revenues) EBIT margins declined by 270bps QoQ to 17.8%. Regardless of weak margin performance in Q1FY20 & upcoming wage hike in Q2FY20 management has maintained EBIT margin guidance of 18.5%-19.5% for FY20E.

Outlook

HCLT is trading at inexpensive valuations of ~11.8x FY21E valuations, we maintain our Buy rating (GARP- growth at reasonable price) valuing HCLT at 14X FY21E earnings (30% discount to Infosys, 60% discount to TCS target multiple) & arrive at a changed TP of Rs. 1210. Stock is currently trading at 13.2x FY20E EPS and 11.8x FY21E EPS.

