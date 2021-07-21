Buy HCL Technologies: target of Rs 1200: Sharekhan
Sharekhan is bullish on HCL Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1200 in its research report dated July 19, 2021.
Broker Research
July 21, 2021
Sharekhan's research report on HCL Technologies
Revenue and EBIT margin missed our estimates owing to revenue loss amid second wave of COVID-19; but Q4 witnessed healthy deal bookings (37% y-o-y), employee additions (7,522+ on q-o-q) and a strong deal pipeline. As expected, the management reiterated its earlier guidance of a double-digit CC revenue growth and EBIT margin of 19-21%. Management remains confident on delivering strong q-o-q growth for remaining quarters of FY2022. Strong deal pipeline, aggressive net employee addition, healthy deal bookings and strong demand create a solid platform for HCL Tech to deliver revenue growth in FY2022E. We expect HCL Tech to clock a 12.6% CAGR in revenue over FY2021-24E.
Outlook
We maintain a Buy on HCL Technologies with a PT of Rs. 1,200, given consistent wins in integrated deals, strong deal pipeline and reasonable valuations.
