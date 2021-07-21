Buy HCL Technologies: target of Rs 1200: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on HCL Technologies

Revenue and EBIT margin missed our estimates owing to revenue loss amid second wave of COVID-19; but Q4 witnessed healthy deal bookings (37% y-o-y), employee additions (7,522+ on q-o-q) and a strong deal pipeline. As expected, the management reiterated its earlier guidance of a double-digit CC revenue growth and EBIT margin of 19-21%. Management remains confident on delivering strong q-o-q growth for remaining quarters of FY2022. Strong deal pipeline, aggressive net employee addition, healthy deal bookings and strong demand create a solid platform for HCL Tech to deliver revenue growth in FY2022E. We expect HCL Tech to clock a 12.6% CAGR in revenue over FY2021-24E.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy on HCL Technologies with a PT of Rs. 1,200, given consistent wins in integrated deals, strong deal pipeline and reasonable valuations.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

