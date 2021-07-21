MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:‘Identifying Multibaggers in Simple Steps’ by Ambareesh Baliga – Watch live on 21st July, 4:00 pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy HCL Technologies: target of Rs 1200: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on HCL Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1200 in its research report dated July 19, 2021.

Broker Research
July 21, 2021 / 08:13 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on HCL Technologies


Revenue and EBIT margin missed our estimates owing to revenue loss amid second wave of COVID-19; but Q4 witnessed healthy deal bookings (37% y-o-y), employee additions (7,522+ on q-o-q) and a strong deal pipeline. As expected, the management reiterated its earlier guidance of a double-digit CC revenue growth and EBIT margin of 19-21%. Management remains confident on delivering strong q-o-q growth for remaining quarters of FY2022. Strong deal pipeline, aggressive net employee addition, healthy deal bookings and strong demand create a solid platform for HCL Tech to deliver revenue growth in FY2022E. We expect HCL Tech to clock a 12.6% CAGR in revenue over FY2021-24E.


Outlook


We maintain a Buy on HCL Technologies with a PT of Rs. 1,200, given consistent wins in integrated deals, strong deal pipeline and reasonable valuations.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #HCL Technologies #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Jul 21, 2021 08:11 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Adding value beyond capital

The Private Market Show | Adding value beyond capital

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.