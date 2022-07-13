Buy HCL Technologies; target of Rs 1110: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on HCL Technologies

HCLT delivered a revenue growth of 2.7% QoQ CC in 1QFY23 (60bp below our estimate) due to weaker growth in IT Services (+2% QoQ CC), partly compensated by better delivery in ER&D services (+3.7% QoQ CC) and a favorable seasonality in P&P (+5.1 QoQ CC). It reported stable new deal TCV of USD2.05b (down 6% QoQ, but up 23% YoY). The company maintained its FY23 USD CC revenue growth guidance of 12-14%. EBIT margin at 17% (-90bp QoQ) was 90bp below our estimate, with IT Services/ER&D down 170bp/50bp, partly offset by strong P&P margin, up 340bp QoQ. Though HCLT maintained its margin guidance of 18-20%, it now expects margin to be at the lower end of its guided band. While we were disappointed by the weak growth in the IT Services business, adverse seasonality (productivity pass-through), and high base (three straight quarters of strong delivery) indicate limited future read-through. Moreover, the continued strong deal TCV (Services book-to-bill ratio of 0.8x) and pipeline commentary should help them improve growth in 2QFY23. We expect HCLT’s Services business to do well in a favorable demand environment for Cloud migration and R&D outsourcing.



Outlook

HCLT generated a FCF of USD144m in 1QFY23, leading to a total cash and investments of USD1.5b at the end of the quarter. It also announced a dividend of INR10/share. We tweak down our FY23/FY24 estimate by 1%/3%. We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR1,110/share (19x FY24E EPS).

