Buy HCL Technologies; target of Rs 1110: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on HCL Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1110 in its research report dated April 24, 2021.

May 19, 2021 / 02:54 PM IST
ICICI Direct's research report on HCL Technologies


HCL Tech’s results were below our expectations. However, the company won 19 transformational deals across industry verticals. New deal TCV in this quarter increased 49% YoY at US$3.1 billion and 18% YoY to US$7.3 billion in FY21. Further, in terms of guidance, HCL expects to grow in double digits in constant currency for FY22E and expects EBIT margin to be between 19.0% and 21.0% for FY22E. The company has declared a dividend of Rs 6/share. Also, the board has declared a special dividend of Rs 10/share.



Outlook


Hence, we maintain BUY on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,110 (18x PE on FY23E EPS) (earlier target price Rs 1150).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #HCL Technologies #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: May 19, 2021 02:54 pm

