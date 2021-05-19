Buy HCL Technologies; target of Rs 1110: ICICI Direct

An Edelweiss research report for Q4FY21 says road tonnage continued to improve, evident in e-way bill generation (up 6% QoQ) and improved core trucking rentals. “We estimate tonnage would increase by three–five percent for truckers. Asset-light plays Mahindra Logistics and TCI Express remain our preferred picks due to their ability to scale up/down as the environment demands,” the report said. Edelweiss is bullish on Blue Dart Express due to the pandemic-induced boom in e-commerce and its leaner cost structure. It has retained a ‘buy’ call on Mahindra Logistics, TCI Express and Blue Dart Express.

ICICI Direct's research report on HCL Technologies

HCL Tech’s results were below our expectations. However, the company won 19 transformational deals across industry verticals. New deal TCV in this quarter increased 49% YoY at US$3.1 billion and 18% YoY to US$7.3 billion in FY21. Further, in terms of guidance, HCL expects to grow in double digits in constant currency for FY22E and expects EBIT margin to be between 19.0% and 21.0% for FY22E. The company has declared a dividend of Rs 6/share. Also, the board has declared a special dividend of Rs 10/share.

Outlook

Hence, we maintain BUY on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,110 (18x PE on FY23E EPS) (earlier target price Rs 1150).

