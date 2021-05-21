Buy HCL Technologies target of Rs 1010: Prabhudas Lilladher

An Edelweiss research report for Q4FY21 says road tonnage continued to improve, evident in e-way bill generation (up 6% QoQ) and improved core trucking rentals. “We estimate tonnage would increase by three–five percent for truckers. Asset-light plays Mahindra Logistics and TCI Express remain our preferred picks due to their ability to scale up/down as the environment demands,” the report said. Edelweiss is bullish on Blue Dart Express due to the pandemic-induced boom in e-commerce and its leaner cost structure. It has retained a ‘buy’ call on Mahindra Logistics, TCI Express and Blue Dart Express.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on HCL Technologies

HCLT reported revenue growth of 3% QoQ USD (Ple: 3.8%, Cons 3.7%) below our & cons estimates, led by decline in Products & Platform business (-5% QoQ USD) and weak growth in ER&D (+0.4% QoQ USD). This was offset by strong growth in IT Services (+5.2% QoQ USD).

Outlook

We value HCLT on 18X FY23E multiple to arrive at a changed TP of INR 1010. HCLT is currently trading at 19X/17X on FY22/23E EPS of 50.7/56 respectively. Maintain BUY.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More