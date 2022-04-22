 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy HCL Tech; target of Rs 1400: Emkay Global Financial

Broker Research
Apr 22, 2022 / 11:05 PM IST

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on HCL Tech has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1400 in its research report dated April 22, 2022.

Emkay Global Financial's report on HCL Tech

HCLT delivered broadly in line operating performance in Q4. Revenue grew 0.5% QoQ to USD2.99bn (1.1% CC) on the back of continued traction in Services (5% CC). Products & Platforms declined 24% CC due to seasonality. EBITM declined by 110bps to 17.9%. It signed 6 large services and 4 product deals across technology & services, life sciences & healthcare and public services verticals for a total new deal TCV of USD2.3bn (6% QoQ). Broad-based demand, robust deal intake and pipeline augur well for revenue acceleration. HCLT has guided for revenue growth of 12-14% CC in FY23 on the back of continued traction in the services business, healthy deal intake and deal pipeline (close to all time high). It has guided for 18-20% EBITM guidance for FY23, considering supply-side challenges and planned investments in Mode 2 capabilities and markets.

Outlook

We cut FY23/FY24 EPS estimates by 3%/2.7%, factoring in Q4 performance and FY23 guidance. Revenue growth momentum is encouraging; however, pressure on Services margin led to earnings cut. We maintain Buy with a TP of Rs1,400 at 22x Mar'24E EPS considering attractive valuations, steady cash generation and ~4% dividend yield.

Broker Research
first published: Apr 22, 2022 11:05 pm
