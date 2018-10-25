App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2018 12:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy HCL Tech; target of Rs 1220: JM Financial

JM Financial is bullish on HCL Tech has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1220 in its research report dated October 22, 2018.

JM Financial's research report on HCL Tech


HCL reported an in-line 2QFY19 with an internal construct that was an improvement on 1Q, though admittedly still below peers. Organic revenue growth was c.2% QoQ (JMFe); the mainstay IMS business grew 3.2% (ex-drag from the India business), and deal pipeline/wins were strong. Management expects the seasonal acceleration in 3QFY19 should help achieve the mid-point of FY19 constant currency revenue growth guidance. The EBIT margin outlook was left unchanged; HCL intends to reinvest the INR gains back in the business. Thus, changes to our FY19/FY20 EPS estimates are minor.


Outlook


We believe the stock’s inexpensive valuations – at c.12.3x FY20F EPS, HCL trades at 25%/4% discount to INFO/TECHM – and an improving outlook makes it an attractive play on a medium-term horizon. Maintain BUY with INR 1,220 PT (INR 1,190 earlier)


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 25, 2018 12:27 pm

tags #Buy #HCL Tech #JM Financial #Recommendations

