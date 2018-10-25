Buy HCL Tech; target of Rs 1220: JM Financial

JM Financial's research report on HCL Tech

HCL reported an in-line 2QFY19 with an internal construct that was an improvement on 1Q, though admittedly still below peers. Organic revenue growth was c.2% QoQ (JMFe); the mainstay IMS business grew 3.2% (ex-drag from the India business), and deal pipeline/wins were strong. Management expects the seasonal acceleration in 3QFY19 should help achieve the mid-point of FY19 constant currency revenue growth guidance. The EBIT margin outlook was left unchanged; HCL intends to reinvest the INR gains back in the business. Thus, changes to our FY19/FY20 EPS estimates are minor.

Outlook

We believe the stock’s inexpensive valuations – at c.12.3x FY20F EPS, HCL trades at 25%/4% discount to INFO/TECHM – and an improving outlook makes it an attractive play on a medium-term horizon. Maintain BUY with INR 1,220 PT (INR 1,190 earlier)

