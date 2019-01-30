App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 08:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Havells; target of Rs 800: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital bullish on Havells has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 800 in its research report dated January 22, 2019.

Dolat Capital's research report on Havells


Q3 revenue growth was strong across segments, but except for cables and wires, was led by volumes. This resulted in lower EBIDTA, as price increases were delayed in durables. Lloyds saw flat volumes sequentially. As commodity prices and currency stabilize, we expect margins to revert to 14-14.5%, excluding Lloyds, with select price actions. We continue to like Havells for its superior brand and distribution franchise and continue to maintain Buy.


Outlook


We continue to value Havells at PER of 39x, but roll forward our estimates to FY21E, which increases our target price to ` 800. Maintain Buy


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 30, 2019 08:30 am

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Havells #Recommendations

