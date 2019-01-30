Buy Havells; target of Rs 800: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Havells

Q3 revenue growth was strong across segments, but except for cables and wires, was led by volumes. This resulted in lower EBIDTA, as price increases were delayed in durables. Lloyds saw flat volumes sequentially. As commodity prices and currency stabilize, we expect margins to revert to 14-14.5%, excluding Lloyds, with select price actions. We continue to like Havells for its superior brand and distribution franchise and continue to maintain Buy.

Outlook

We continue to value Havells at PER of 39x, but roll forward our estimates to FY21E, which increases our target price to ` 800. Maintain Buy

