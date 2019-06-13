Buy Havells India; target of Rs 830: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Havells India

The Q4FY19 results were lower than our estimates, as lower volume across segments resulted in lower EBIDTA and PAT. Lloyds’s volumes were flat in FY19. The investments of the last couple of years, related to manufacturing, brand, and people, should start yielding results from FY20 onwards. We like Havells for its superior brand and distribution franchise, and continue to maintain Buy.

Outlook

We value Havells at PER of 40x FY21E, which gives a target price to ` 830. Maintain Buy.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.