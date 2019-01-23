App
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2019 04:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Havells India; target of Rs 820: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Havells India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 820 in its research report dated January 22, 2019.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Havells India


Revenue grew 28% YoY to INR25b (our estimate: INR21.8b). Gross margin shrank 220bp YoY to 37.5%. EBITDA of INR2.95b (+12.3% YoY) was 6.2% ahead of our estimate. Ad spend increased to INR0.9b (3.6% of sales v/s 4% in 3QFY18), while employee costs rose 30% YoY to INR2.1b. Adj. PAT grew 18.3% YoY to INR1.9b, 5.8% above our estimate. For 9MFY19, sales/EBIDTA/PAT stood at INR73.1b (+30% YoY)/INR8.7b (+33% YoY)/INR5.8b (+33% YoY).


Outlook


Maintain Buy with a TP of INR820 - exit multiple of 43x Mar'21E EPS (15% premium to five-year average).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 23, 2019 04:43 pm

tags #Buy #Havells India #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

