Buy Havells India; target of Rs 820: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Havells India

Revenue grew 28% YoY to INR25b (our estimate: INR21.8b). Gross margin shrank 220bp YoY to 37.5%. EBITDA of INR2.95b (+12.3% YoY) was 6.2% ahead of our estimate. Ad spend increased to INR0.9b (3.6% of sales v/s 4% in 3QFY18), while employee costs rose 30% YoY to INR2.1b. Adj. PAT grew 18.3% YoY to INR1.9b, 5.8% above our estimate. For 9MFY19, sales/EBIDTA/PAT stood at INR73.1b (+30% YoY)/INR8.7b (+33% YoY)/INR5.8b (+33% YoY).

Outlook

Maintain Buy with a TP of INR820 - exit multiple of 43x Mar'21E EPS (15% premium to five-year average).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.