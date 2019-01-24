App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 03:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Havells India; target of Rs 800: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended is bullish on Havells India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 800 in its research report dated January 23, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Havells India


Havells’ core business and Lloyd recorded strong topline growth of 29% and 22% YoY, respectively, leading to total topline growth of 28% YoY in Q3FY19. Strong festive demand in the appliances category coupled with market share gain in the water heater segment drove the overall ECD performances while government led initiatives into infrastructure and electrification drove the performance of cable and switchgear segment. Under Lloyd, while the AC segment recorded a muted performance (owing to higher inventory at channel), the LED panel recorded strong demand traction EBITDA margin of core business and Lloyd declined 200 bps and 120 bps YoY to 13.2% and 1.7%, respectively. As a result, overall EBITDA margin declined 160 bps YoY. Lower EBITDA margin was on mainly due to 1) delay in passing on higher RM prices in the ECD segment and 2) lower Lloyd margin owing to higher input cost and adverse currency movement. The management has guided for necessary price hikes in the coming quarter (to offset higher raw material prices), which help improve EBITDA margin, going forward.


Outlook


With the introduction of FY21E estimates, we expect Havells to record revenue, earning CAGR of ~20%, ~21%, respectively, in FY18-21E supported by a change in product mix, revival in industrial and consumer products. Scalability through acquisition coupled with launch of premium products in domestic market would negate the impact of higher commodity prices. However, key triggers for future growth would be sales growth in the switchgear segments and margin improvement in Lloyd business. The company’s strong balance sheet position (RoE, RoCE ~21%, 28%, respectively) coupled with integration of Lloyds business within itself (working capital & margin efficient) would be key reasons for growth. We roll over valuation on FY21E and maintain BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 800/share.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jan 24, 2019 03:57 pm

tags #Buy #Havells India #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.