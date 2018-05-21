App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 21, 2018 06:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Havells India; target of Rs 656: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Havells India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 656 in its research report dated May 12, 2018.

HDFC Securities' research report on Havells India


Havells’  core  business grew remarkably well with revenue/EBITDA growth of 18/24%  YoY.  While,  Lloyd  disappointed  with flat revenue growth (11% in FY18)  in  its  seasonal  quarter.  However,  Lloyd’s EBITDAM of 12.4/8% in 4Q/FY18 vs. ~6% in FY17 was encouraging.The  company  justified  its  core  competence by delivering revenue/EBITDA growth  of  13/14%  YoY in a challenging year. We continue to be optimistic for  Havells  core business growth, owing to improving consumption dynamics along with superior execution capabilities.

Outlook

We  expect revenue/EBITDA CAGR of 15/22% over FY18E-20E. For Lloyd, we expect revenue/EBITDA CAGR of 15/28% over FY18E-20E. We  value  based  on  36x P/E on Mar-20EPS and arrive at a TP of Rs 656. We maintain BUY.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Havells India #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

