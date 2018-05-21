Buy Havells India; target of Rs 656: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Havells India

Havells’ core business grew remarkably well with revenue/EBITDA growth of 18/24% YoY. While, Lloyd disappointed with flat revenue growth (11% in FY18) in its seasonal quarter. However, Lloyd’s EBITDAM of 12.4/8% in 4Q/FY18 vs. ~6% in FY17 was encouraging.The company justified its core competence by delivering revenue/EBITDA growth of 13/14% YoY in a challenging year. We continue to be optimistic for Havells core business growth, owing to improving consumption dynamics along with superior execution capabilities.

Outlook

We expect revenue/EBITDA CAGR of 15/22% over FY18E-20E. For Lloyd, we expect revenue/EBITDA CAGR of 15/28% over FY18E-20E. We value based on 36x P/E on Mar-20EPS and arrive at a TP of Rs 656. We maintain BUY.

