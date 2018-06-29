App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2018 03:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Havells India; target of Rs 650: JM Financial

JM Financial is bullish on Havells India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 650 in its research report dated June 27, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

JM Financial's research report on Havells India


In its FY18 Annual Report, Havells has strongly focused on the role IT has played across the company (250-member team working on 200+ projects in sales and R&D) to boost not only its strategy to penetrate the home segment deeper but also its engagement with dealers and channel partners. In FY18, it forayed into the white goods segment by acquiring the consumer durables business of Lloyd (reported strong margin performance) and expanded its existing consumer durables basket by launching water purifiers and personal grooming products. Havells continues to generate significant free cash flows (INR 10bn in FY18 vs. INR 5.8bn in FY17, adjusted for the Lloyd acquisition).

Outlook
We continue to remain bullish with a Mar’19 TP of INR 650 (40x FY20E EPS). We maintain BUY.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jun 29, 2018 03:32 pm

tags #Buy #Havells India #JM Financial #Recommendations

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.