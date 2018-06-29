Buy Havells India; target of Rs 650: JM Financial

JM Financial's research report on Havells India

In its FY18 Annual Report, Havells has strongly focused on the role IT has played across the company (250-member team working on 200+ projects in sales and R&D) to boost not only its strategy to penetrate the home segment deeper but also its engagement with dealers and channel partners. In FY18, it forayed into the white goods segment by acquiring the consumer durables business of Lloyd (reported strong margin performance) and expanded its existing consumer durables basket by launching water purifiers and personal grooming products. Havells continues to generate significant free cash flows (INR 10bn in FY18 vs. INR 5.8bn in FY17, adjusted for the Lloyd acquisition).

We continue to remain bullish with a Mar’19 TP of INR 650 (40x FY20E EPS). We maintain BUY.

