you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 22, 2018 05:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Havells India; target of Rs 640: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on Havells India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 640 in its research report dated May 14, 2018.

Dolat Capital's research report on Havells India


Q4 was a good quarter with a margin beat. Core Havells at 13% despite single digit growth for cables and SG on back of languid real estate. Expected revival of real estate in H2’19 will push these segments as well. FY18 sales/PAT ahead by 3%/4%.


Outlook


We increase our FY19/20 earnings marginally by 1%/3% leading to a 3% increase in target price to ` 640. Structural growth story should continue, and we maintain our positive view on the company.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Havells India #Recommendations

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

