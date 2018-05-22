Buy Havells India; target of Rs 640: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Havells India

Q4 was a good quarter with a margin beat. Core Havells at 13% despite single digit growth for cables and SG on back of languid real estate. Expected revival of real estate in H2’19 will push these segments as well. FY18 sales/PAT ahead by 3%/4%.

Outlook

We increase our FY19/20 earnings marginally by 1%/3% leading to a 3% increase in target price to ` 640. Structural growth story should continue, and we maintain our positive view on the company.

