Last Updated : Jun 27, 2018 04:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Havells India; target of Rs 640: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on Havells India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 640 in its research report dated June 26, 2018.

Dolat Capital's research report on Havells India


IN the AR, Havells has discussed at length the impact of automation and software solutions across its entire value chain. It has also outlined some of the future initiatives it has planned to use IoT, Big data etc. We are very enthused about the way the company has utilized and continues to use IT as a major business enabler. From a commercial angle, this has helped Havells in saving significant manpower cost incurred previously to manage the loyalty programmes and reduce retail last mile workforce by 50%.

Outlook
We continue to like Havells in the consumer electricals space. Structural growth story should continue, and we maintain our Buy rating, Stock trades at 39/31x at FY19E/20E

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 27, 2018 04:32 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Havells India #Recommendations

