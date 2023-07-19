Buy Havells India; target of Rs 1580: Motilal Oswal

buy

Motilal Oswal's research report on Havells India

Havells India (HAVL) has the highest total addressable market (TAM) of INR2.2t among listed companies in the consumer durable space. HAVL’s TAM has increased over the years due to its diverse product portfolio, presence in various sectors, and entry into the large home appliances segment through the acquisition of Lloyd.

Outlook

We reinitiate coverage on HAVL with a BUY rating and a TP of INR1,580 based on 55x FY25E EPS.

