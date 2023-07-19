English
    Buy Havells India; target of Rs 1580: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Havells India recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1580 in its research report dated July 18, 2023.

    July 19, 2023 / 01:43 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Havells India

    Havells India (HAVL) has the highest total addressable market (TAM) of INR2.2t among listed companies in the consumer durable space. HAVL’s TAM has increased over the years due to its diverse product portfolio, presence in various sectors, and entry into the large home appliances segment through the acquisition of Lloyd.

    Outlook

    We reinitiate coverage on HAVL with a BUY rating and a TP of INR1,580 based on 55x FY25E EPS.

