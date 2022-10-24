English
    Buy Havells India; target of Rs 1565: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Havells India recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1565 in its research report dated October 21, 2022.

    October 24, 2022 / 12:48 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Havells India


    Havells India (HIL) is India’s leading electrical appliances & equipment manufacturer with a diversified product portfolio consisting of switchgears, cables, electrical consumer durables and lighting & fixtures. Apart from ‘Havells’, HIL’s other major brands include Crabtree, Standard, Reo and Lloyd. In all its business segments, Havells has a strong presence in the organised product category with market share ranging between 6% and 20% • Robust balance sheet with RoE & RoCE of 19% & 24%, respectively (fiveyear average), with stringent working capital policy.



    Outlook


    We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value the stock at 58x FY24E EPS with a revised target price of Rs 1565/share.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Oct 24, 2022 12:48 pm
