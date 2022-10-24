Buy Havells India; target of Rs 1565: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Havells India

Havells India (HIL) is India’s leading electrical appliances & equipment manufacturer with a diversified product portfolio consisting of switchgears, cables, electrical consumer durables and lighting & fixtures. Apart from ‘Havells’, HIL’s other major brands include Crabtree, Standard, Reo and Lloyd. In all its business segments, Havells has a strong presence in the organised product category with market share ranging between 6% and 20% • Robust balance sheet with RoE & RoCE of 19% & 24%, respectively (fiveyear average), with stringent working capital policy.

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value the stock at 58x FY24E EPS with a revised target price of Rs 1565/share.

