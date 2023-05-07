Buy Havells India; target of Rs 1462: Geojit

Buy

Geojit's research report on Havells India

Havells India Ltd. (HAVL) is a leading player in electrical consumer goods in India. Its key verticals include switchgears, cables & wires, lighting fixtures, and consumer appliances. Revenue grew by 10% YoY, in-line with our expectation, aided by strong growth in switch gears & Lloyd. Due to higher costs, EBITDA margins fell by 80bps YoY to 10.9%. But, on a sequential basis, margins improved by 70 bps, indicating gradual improvement. Weak consumer sentiments and volatility in commodity prices are near term headwinds. However, real estate and construction demand remain steady, which is expected to drive consumer spending going ahead. We expect a strong earnings recovery in FY24 as RM prices normalise and revenue growth momentum to pick-up led by volumes.



Outlook

Given strong earnings outlook, we value HAVL at a P/E of 48x on FY25E and maintain BUY rating with a target price of Rs.1,462.

