    Buy Havells India; target of Rs 1462: Geojit

    Geojit is bullish on Havells India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1462 in its research report dated May 05, 2023.

    May 07, 2023 / 01:59 PM IST
    Geojit's research report on Havells India

    Havells India Ltd. (HAVL) is a leading player in electrical consumer goods in India. Its key verticals include switchgears, cables & wires, lighting fixtures, and consumer appliances. Revenue grew by 10% YoY, in-line with our expectation, aided by strong growth in switch gears & Lloyd. Due to higher costs, EBITDA margins fell by 80bps YoY to 10.9%. But, on a sequential basis, margins improved by 70 bps, indicating gradual improvement. Weak consumer sentiments and volatility in commodity prices are near term headwinds. However, real estate and construction demand remain steady, which is expected to drive consumer spending going ahead. We expect a strong earnings recovery in FY24 as RM prices normalise and revenue growth momentum to pick-up led by volumes.


    Outlook

    Given strong earnings outlook, we value HAVL at a P/E of 48x on FY25E and maintain BUY rating with a target price of Rs.1,462.

    Havells India - 05 -05 - 2023 - geo

    first published: May 7, 2023 01:59 pm