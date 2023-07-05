Buy Havells India; target of Rs 1453: LKP Research

Buy

Havells (HAVL) is the industry leader and outscores its peers across product portfolio, brand, distribution reach and manufacturing capabilities. With a Top-3 position across multiple product categories, it will remain a prime beneficiary of growth tailwinds across its electrical portfolio and a proxy to play the growth in the Real Estate sector. While Lloyd’s performance has been weaker, multiple steps taken by the company over past 3 years has been gradually bearing fruits (gained market share during the year despite weak summer and is now amongst the top 3 players in the industry). Havells emphasis on augmenting manufacturing, maximizing value creation and increasing R&D will continue to provide the edge to remain competitive where disruption is becoming the new normal. Havells remains focused on ensuring its presence across the value chain through a) increased presence in e-commerce, b) deeper penetration into India through the Rural Vistaar programme and Utsav stores, c) increased participation in B2B projects, and d) expanded footprint in international markets. Despite expectation of softness in near-term demand owing to unseasonal rains and weak summer intensity, we like Havells’ long-term growth strategy through continuous portfolio and distribution expansion and brand-building initiatives.



We believe the margin has hit a trough and will continue to improve from here on, given (1) softening commodity inflation; (2) an increase in the premium mix (fans: 30% vs 17% five years back) and lowering losses in Lloyd. We recommend BUY with a TP of ₹1,453.

