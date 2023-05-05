English
    Buy Havells India; target of Rs 1447: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Havells India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1447 in its research report dated May 04, 2023.

    May 05, 2023 / 02:48 PM IST
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Havells India

    Havells India’s (HAVL IN) Switchgear and Lloyd business delivered healthy growth of 26.7% and 32.5% YoY respectively, while ECD segment impacted due to higher channel stocking of fan in Q3FY23 and cables business impacted from fluctuation in RM prices resulting in lower channel inventory. Cable business is expected to report healthy growth of ~15-17% in FY24, given B2B sustained steady demand led by infrastructure/construction. Lloyd is also expected to reduce its losses, given commissioning of new plant and healthy volume growth. We are optimistic on HAVL’s long term growth prospects considering 1) diverse product portfolio covering 70% of household electric sockets, 2) ranked amongst top 3 players in most product categories and 3) expanding distribution reach with emphasis on untapped rural markets.

    Outlook

    We expect 32.8% earnings CAGR over FY23-25 and downward revise our earnings estimates by 3.3%/3.0% for FY23/FY24. Maintain ‘BUY’ at a DCF based target price of Rs1,447.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

